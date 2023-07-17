Teen hit in face with pistol, robbed of vehicle by group of teens, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a robbery after a teen was injured and robbed on Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to a business just south of Biltmore Village on Belvedere Road for a teen bleeding from the head on Friday, July 14, at around 9 p.m.

Officers said the teen victim was attacked by a group of other teen suspects who had stolen his wallet, bookbag and the vehicle he was driving.

The teen victim was also hit in the face with a pistol by one of the teen suspect, officers said.

Police are now searching for a blue 2019 Toyota Camry bearing the North Carolina license plate JMP-3078.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact police at 828-252-2220 or anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

