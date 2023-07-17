Two pets exposed to rabid raccoon in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that two dogs were recently exposed to a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the raccoon was found near U.S. Highway 25 and Matthew Heights Road in Greenwood and tested positive for rabies on July 14.

According to officials, two dogs were exposed to the raccoon and will quarantine as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or wildlife rehabilitator.”

Officials stated that anyone who believes that either they or their pets came into contact with the raccoon should call DHEC’s Public Health Greenwood office at (864) 942-3600. People can also call (888) 847-0902 after hours.

