Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week

The Battery at Truist Park
The Battery at Truist Park(Associated Press)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - For the first time Atlanta Braves fans will be able to directly purchase shares of the MLB team after Tuesday night.

Stockholders of Liberty Media, the owner of SiriusXM, FormulaOne and the Braves, approved the previously-announced split-off of Atlanta Braves Holdings on Monday. The soon-to-be independent company will be the owner of the Braves and its associated real estate development projects.

Liberty Media’s subsidiary has already developed land around Truist Park into The Battery Atlanta, a 2.25-million-square-foot development that includes restaurants, hotels, offices and boutiques.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the company will redeem each outstanding share of Liberty Braves common stock for one share of Atlanta Braves Holdings common stock.

When the markets reopen Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will be its own publicly-traded company on NASDAQ.

Atlanta Braves Holding Series A, B and C common stock will be listed under ticker symbols “BATRA”, “BATRB”, and “BATRK”.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate physician dies in reported drowning near Lake Hartwell dock
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Fire at Roper Mountain Woods apartment
More than two dozen families displaced following apartment fire
Boy killed in crash
11-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Woman arrested after serving dirty fries to customers
Jaime Christine Major
Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate physician dies in reported drowning near Lake Hartwell dock
Deputy involved in crash
Greenville County deputy taken to hospital following crash