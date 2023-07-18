Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week

ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - For the first time Atlanta Braves fans will be able to directly purchase shares of the MLB team after Tuesday night.

Stockholders of Liberty Media, the owner of SiriusXM, FormulaOne and the Braves, approved the previously-announced split-off of Atlanta Braves Holdings on Monday. The soon-to-be independent company will be the owner of the Braves and its associated real estate development projects.

Liberty Media’s subsidiary has already developed land around Truist Park into The Battery Atlanta, a 2.25-million-square-foot development that includes restaurants, hotels, offices and boutiques.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the company will redeem each outstanding share of Liberty Braves common stock for one share of Atlanta Braves Holdings common stock.

When the markets reopen Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will be its own publicly-traded company on NASDAQ.

Atlanta Braves Holding Series A, B and C common stock will be listed under ticker symbols “BATRA”, “BATRB”, and “BATRK”.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.