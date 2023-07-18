Body found near Lake Hartwell dock

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found near a Lake Hartwell dock Monday night.

Deputies say they responded to a possible drowning along Midlake Heights Drive in Anderson.

Deputies say they recovered a man’s body after he was found near a private dock in the lake.

Officials say they’re still investigating.

