Body found near Lake Hartwell dock

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found near a Lake Hartwell dock Monday night.

Deputies say they responded to a possible drowning along Midlake Heights Drive in Anderson.

Deputies say they recovered a man’s body after he was found near a private dock in the lake.

Officials say they’re still investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.