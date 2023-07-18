Dabo Swinney sees renewed confidence in Clemson offense

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The debut for new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is looming in the distance and claiming conversations around Clemson football.

Inside the football facilities, questions about his arrival are met with smiles. Assistant after assistant say the players are having fun with his new offense. They use the word ‘freedom’ to describe it.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said the acclimation process was smooth for Riley, but he admitted his players seem to have a renewed confidence.

“It’s been fun, it’s been a lot of fun,” Swinney said of Riley’s addition. “It’s been kind of a little bit of a reset if you will. Some procedural things, systematic things but the biggest thing is I just feel a reinstilled confidence and sometimes you have to have a different voice from time to time.

“I always say, ‘we don’t necessarily have to be the best but we have to believe it’s the best,” Swinney added. “I just think that these guys have kind of regained their confidence in what we’re doing and how we do it and why. It’s carried over into the summer and now we have to go do it. Have to go do it during the season.”

The Clemson season opens Labor Day at Duke. The Tigers open on the road Monday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

