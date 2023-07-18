Dabo Swinney sees renewed confidence in Clemson offense

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney locks arms with wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) and wide...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney locks arms with wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) and wide receiver Drew Swinney (81) before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The debut for new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is looming in the distance and claiming conversations around Clemson football.

Inside the football facilities, questions about his arrival are met with smiles. Assistant after assistant say the players are having fun with his new offense. They use the word ‘freedom’ to describe it.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said the acclimation process was smooth for Riley, but he admitted his players seem to have a renewed confidence.

“It’s been fun, it’s been a lot of fun,” Swinney said of Riley’s addition. “It’s been kind of a little bit of a reset if you will. Some procedural things, systematic things but the biggest thing is I just feel a reinstilled confidence and sometimes you have to have a different voice from time to time.

“I always say, ‘we don’t necessarily have to be the best but we have to believe it’s the best,” Swinney added. “I just think that these guys have kind of regained their confidence in what we’re doing and how we do it and why. It’s carried over into the summer and now we have to go do it. Have to go do it during the season.”

The Clemson season opens Labor Day at Duke. The Tigers open on the road Monday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate physician dies in reported drowning near Lake Hartwell dock
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Fire at Roper Mountain Woods apartment
More than two dozen families displaced following apartment fire
Boy killed in crash
11-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts
Four current University of South Carolina baseball players and one recruit were selected on the...
Five Gamecocks selected on day two of MLB Draft
Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar
Caden Grice
Clemson junior Caden Grice selected on first day of MLB draft