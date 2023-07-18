Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jason Vaughn, a missing man last seen earlier this month.

Deputies said Vaughn was last seen on July 10 near Highway 81 South.

According to deputies, Vaughn is known to frequent the Iva/Abbeville Area and drives a 2011 Silver BMW 3281.

Anyone with information regarding Vaughn is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-26-4400 and reference case number 2023-09420. People can also submit tips anonymously at https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

