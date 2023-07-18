Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

Jason Vaughn
Jason Vaughn(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jason Vaughn, a missing man last seen earlier this month.

Deputies said Vaughn was last seen on July 10 near Highway 81 South.

According to deputies, Vaughn is known to frequent the Iva/Abbeville Area and drives a 2011 Silver BMW 3281.

Anyone with information regarding Vaughn is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-26-4400 and reference case number 2023-09420. People can also submit tips anonymously at https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate physician dies in reported drowning near Lake Hartwell dock
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Fire at Roper Mountain Woods apartment
More than two dozen families displaced following apartment fire
Boy killed in crash
11-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case; Woodhouse Spa releases statement
Potentially dangerous heat in store later this week
Potentially dangerous heat in store later this week
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
Deadly shooting in Greenville
One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Greenville