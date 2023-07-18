DeSantis to become 1st GOP candidate to file for S.C. primary during visit next week

Ron DeSantis plans to file his 2024 candidacy for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary when he’s in the first-in-the-South voting state next week.
By Meg Kinnard Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to file his 2024 candidacy for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary when he’s in the first-in-the-South voting state next week, becoming the first GOP hopeful to do so.

DeSantis will file his paperwork at the state GOP headquarters in Columbia on Tuesday, his campaign told The Associated Press on Friday.

DeSantis will make his candidacy official during his third campaign swing through South Carolina, where Republican hopefuls have been stumping for more than a year already. On Monday, he makes a stop in Tega Cay, an affluent community on Lake Wylie along the state line with North Carolina.

After he signs his candidacy paperwork, DeSantis plans to make a policy rollout in Columbia, the details of which the campaign did not immediately release. It will be DeSantis’ second policy announcement, following his immigration proposals — which call for ending birthright citizenship and finishing construction of the southern border wall — outlined during a June visit to a Texas border city.

The South Carolina trip comes on the heels of a Friday GOP gathering in Iowa, where DeSantis and other hopefuls — but not former President Donald Trump, the field’s current frontrunner — were set to appear at the Family Leadership Summit.

It’s one of many events that will be held in Iowa in the coming weeks as voters begin to more seriously consider their options in the remaining six months until the leadoff caucuses, and the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates works to build bases of support to challenge Trump’s early lead in the field.

South Carolina is set to hold its GOP presidential primary Feb. 24. The state, which also boasts two homegrown 2024 candidates of its own — former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott — is critical for Republican presidential hopefuls and has been a strong base of support for Trump in his previous campaigns.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Boy killed in crash
11-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County
Fire at Roper Mountain Woods apartment
Crews respond to apartment fire in Greenville County
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer

Latest News

Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer
Starbucks logo.
‘WE are not being supported:’ Upstate Starbucks express intent to unionize
What's New: Frios Gourmet Pops
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate escapes from Caldwell Correctional Center