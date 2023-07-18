Former Clemson Tiger named to NBA All-Summer League first team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - NBA Summer League games wrapped up on Monday, and multiple players from South Carolina made an impact.

Former Clemson Tiger Hunter Tyson excelled for the Denver Nuggets in Summer League, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. On Monday, the NBA announced that Hunter Tyson was named to the NBA 2K24 All-Summer League First Team.

Also taking part in Summer League were form Furman players Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson. Slawson, now with the Sacramento Kings, averaged 5.6 points while playing 19.7 minutes per game.

Bothwell is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and is competing in the Summer League Championship on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.