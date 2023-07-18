Greenville County deputy taken to hospital following crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was injured Monday night during a crash in Greenville County.

Deputies said the crash happened at Augusta Road and Harris Road around 10:44 p.m.

Following the crash, the deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They added that the other driver may also be transported to the hospital.

Deputies stated that South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. We will update this story as officials give new details.

