Inmate escapes from Caldwell Correctional Center

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate is on the run after escaping from the Caldwell Correction Center on Monday night, officials said.

According to the NC Department of Adult Correction, 37-year-old Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the minimum-security facility in Lenoir.

Officials said Brown was serving a 19-month sentence for possession of stolen goods and drug possession.

He was scheduled to be released in February 2024.

Brown is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509.

