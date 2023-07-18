Overgrown and underappreciated: Kudzu

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s roots run rampant throughout the southeast...

It’s leaves cover trees from head to toe...

It’s vines climb the walls of buildings, both small and tall...

It’s kudzu.

Lauren Bacchus is the Co-founder and Executive Director of Kudzu Culture, an organization dedicated to kudzu education.

Bacchus says kudzu is a legume vine within the pea family of plant classifications.

That’s right, some parts of kudzu can be edible!

Bacchus says kudzu originally came to the southeast from Asia, starting in the 1800′s.

“Kudzu was first purchased and planted as an exotic, exciting and rare porch find. Wealthier people would plant it around their porches for quick growing shade and it has a blossom that is very beautiful and fragrant,” says Bacchus.

Kudzu flowers (Kudzu Culture)

However - by the 1930′s and ‘40s - overlogging, overgrazing, roadway and railway building lead to mass land depletion and erosion issues.

In response, Bacchus says the federal government sent out planting crews to plant mature kudzu roots in those depleted and eroded areas.

Bacchus says shiploads of kudzu were sent to the United States by order of the government.

“There’s a lot of people-plant history and relationship that had grown in Asia, however that deeper knowledge wasn’t completely taught, nor understood when kudzu was planted in the southeastern United States,” says Bacchus.

Here’s what Bacchus says was taught to farmers about kudzu during the mid 20th century:

Kudzu is nitrogen fixing and can improve soil health

Kudzu can help prevent erosion

Kudzu can be high protein fodder for livestock

However, kudzu’s roots, run much deeper than just that.

Bacchus says kudzu has many more uses, both traditional and modern:

Culinary uses: Kuzu starch comes from kudzu root and can be consumed

Kudzu has been traditionally used in herbal medicine

Kudzu is becoming incorporated into modern pharmaceuticals

The vine can be turned into cloth, similar to hemp fiber

Kudzu has artistic purposes

Kudzu art by Beth Philips (Kudzu Culture)

Bacchus says farmers were originally excited for the mass implementation of kudzu. It provided great shade, beautiful greening and grazing for animals.

During WWII, many farmers were pulled from their jobs to move to other roles.

By the end of the war, many farming systems were disrupted, according to Bacchus.

“That shifting of how farmlands are maintained lead to more explosive kudzu growth,” says Bacchus.

But why is kudzu so hard to maintain?

“On those sloped, areas where the kudzu was planted, if there’s been livestock grazing on that hillside for say 20-30 years, and then all of a sudden they’re not there anymore, those roots have continued to grow underground. Even though the leaves and vines are getting eaten, it’s still getting enough energy through the sun from photosynthesis that we don’t see. But those roots go way down, and that’s stored up a lot of energy like a battery,” says Bacchus.

Grazing the kudzu leaves or trimming them is like giving the kudzu a haircut.

Even burning the plant will not keep it from growing.

“If you’re not moving the old growth crown that is really communicating the energy that’s moving through the plant, then it will feel like it’s under threat or prey and try to grow more,” says Bacchus.

So how should someone handle kudzu?

Bacchus says trimming is sometimes the answer, but harvesting is what will help prevent spread.

However - you don’t have to stop there.

Bacchus says her organization aims to spread understanding and knowledge around kudzu, which means exploring the different cultural applications involving kudzu.

“It’s really about being reverent and ecologically minded, and still be removing the kudzu and wrangling the growth. But - to not do it out of a hatred or combative mentality, but more out of a cooperative partnership. Sometimes that means eradication in certain areas, sometimes that may mean trim it back once a year in some areas and use the biomass for other products.”

Bacchus says Kudzu Culture is a 501 C3 nonprofit seeking funding through donations and grants. They are also seeking partnerships with science and educational institutions to help further their research and knowledge.

To read more about kudzu and learn more about the organization, visit Kudzu Culture’s website.

