Pickens County looking to improve Highway 183

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Pickens County Council passed a second reading of an ordinance that would help fund a major road project in the county.

“The road is dangerous,” said one Pickens County resident.

That person is talking about Highway 183, which stretches from one side of Pickens County to the other.

“The 183 expansion project is a project that we’ve been working on for years,” said Pickens County Council Chair Chris Bowers.

The council passed a second reading of an ordinance to borrow nearly $13 million for the project through a bond. A final reading is expected to happen next month.

“The first step is to secure funding. Especially when you’re looking at the State Infrastructure Bank money,” explained Bowers. “They have to know your serious before they’ll ever look at the project.”

The state budget included $10 million for the project. The other money would come from the State Infrastructure Bank.

“There have been numerous deaths, accidents, issues with 183 from the Greenville Pickens line all the way across our county,” said Bowers.

Some changes that could happen include adding a turn lane, more intersections, roundabouts, guardrails, and more.

The county is at the beginning of the process of the project. Bowers says engineering work can begin once they are awarded the project.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Boy killed in crash
11-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County
Fire at Roper Mountain Woods apartment
Crews respond to apartment fire in Greenville County
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer

Latest News

Restoring McClaren Health Clinic in Greenville
Joe Cunningham discusses third party push
generic crash
Greenville County deputy taken to hospital following crash
Western NC could be home to future military facilities
Western NC could be home to future military facilities