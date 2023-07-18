Pickens County looking to improve Highway 183

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Pickens County Council passed a second reading of an ordinance that would help fund a major road project in the county.

“The road is dangerous,” said one Pickens County resident.

That person is talking about Highway 183, which stretches from one side of Pickens County to the other.

“The 183 expansion project is a project that we’ve been working on for years,” said Pickens County Council Chair Chris Bowers.

The council passed a second reading of an ordinance to borrow nearly $13 million for the project through a bond. A final reading is expected to happen next month.

“The first step is to secure funding. Especially when you’re looking at the State Infrastructure Bank money,” explained Bowers. “They have to know your serious before they’ll ever look at the project.”

The state budget included $10 million for the project. The other money would come from the State Infrastructure Bank.

“There have been numerous deaths, accidents, issues with 183 from the Greenville Pickens line all the way across our county,” said Bowers.

Some changes that could happen include adding a turn lane, more intersections, roundabouts, guardrails, and more.

The county is at the beginning of the process of the project. Bowers says engineering work can begin once they are awarded the project.

