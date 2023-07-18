Strong-armed robbery at Greenville Co. beauty supply store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they’re investigating after a strong-armed robbery took place at an Upstate beauty supply store.

Police say Empire Hair & Beauty located in Verdae Village was robbed at around 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Officials say two people stole some items and assaulted an employee when trying to stop them.

