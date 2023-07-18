Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders in New York has connections in South Carolina

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The search for evidence connected to the suspected serial killer in New York has reached all the way down to a rural part of Chester County.

Rex Heuermann is accused in three murders and suspected of a fourth over the past decade. Through WBTV’s research, we’ve found the suspect owns several pieces of property along with his brother and planned on moving there once he retired.

“Yeah, it’s kinda scary to think that could have happened,” neighbors told WBTV.

Ominous words like “no warrant - no entry” and “no trespassing” signs on a gate at the entrance of the property owned partially by the suspect make it clear to everyone who sees it that they’re not welcome here.

“It kind of threw me off. I guess my suspicion would be what are you trying to hide back there?” neighbor Steve Caston said.

Several plots including one along Rippling Brook Drive in rural Chester County, according to neighbors, are owned by the suspect in the murders of several women in New York. Heuermann is charged in three homicides and suspected of a fourth, now known as the Gilgo Beach murders. People who live around the area in Chester County say they never thought national attention would be focused on their quiet community.

“He ought to go to prison for it (if he is found guilty). Keep him in there, too,” neighbor Bruce “Shorty” Allen said.

The killings rattled the Long Island suburb for more than a decade as the bodies of four women were found. Detectives in New York located the suspect, as well as a reported 200 guns he had not only in his home but found during the search of storage facilities in New York. Other evidence was collected much closer to our area.

“The Chester County Sheriff was requested by the Gilgo Beach task force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County,” said Londa Pringle of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

One of those pieces of evidence was driven into the parking lot while officials talked with the media Tuesday morning. A wrapped vehicle on the back of a tow truck was acknowledged by officials, but they didn’t give a lot of information about it.

“We obtained a court order to seize a vehicle in South Carolina,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neighbors said the truck belongs to the suspect’s brother, Craig, who is seen few and far between outside of the property. Interactions weren’t always pleasant.

“One time I had an incident with him, but we worked it out,” neighbor Rand Louthan said.

Caston told WBTV that knowing what was going on along the road he’s called home for decades is unnerving.

“You know it’s kinda scary because I live on this street. And if I had not been pulling out of my driveway I would not have known any of this was going on,” he said.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of three of those women.

