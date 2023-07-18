Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate physician dies in reported drowning near Lake Hartwell dock
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Fire at Roper Mountain Woods apartment
More than two dozen families displaced following apartment fire
Boy killed in crash
11-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County

Latest News

An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man and his dog rescued after 3 months adrift in Pacific
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Graphic photos have circulated on social media that show a puppy trapped in the grill of an...
GRAPHIC: Gravely injured puppy found stuck in grill of parked car
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Day and night, Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities