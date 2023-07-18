‘WE are not being supported:’ Upstate Starbucks express intent to unionize

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Workers at an Upstate Starbucks are expressing their intent to unionize after they say they’ve experienced unfair treatment and overworked hours.

According to a letter, released by Starbucks employees at Tiger Blvd & College Avenue (#11768), they plan to unionize alongside the Starbucks in Anderson and others across the nation.

The letter, which was addressed to Starbucks corporate heads, mentions how some partners say theyrisk have experienced discrimination of race and illness as well as drastic hour cuts and hours being allotted unfairly due to favoritism and more.

“We have had partners be forced to deal with discrimination of race and illness. We have received drastic hour cuts and hours being allotted unfairly due to favoritism. We have been left to wonder if the scheduled hours are what we need to survive. We rick losing eligibility for health insurance because our hours are being continually cut, as managers receive bonuses from our losses and unrealistic expectations. We experience perpetual exhaustion from working shifts with coverage stretched too thin while accommodating Clemson University’s students. We repeatedly see the destruction of our partner experience occurring due to unrealistic customer demand.”

The group goes on to say they cannot fulfill the 2023 revised Mission Statement if they are not being treated fairly. “Most importantly, how are we supposed to fulfill the 2023 Mission Statement: ‘To inspire and nurture the human spirit-one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time,’ when they are not being nurtured, when WE are not being supported, when WE are not being respected.”

FOX Carolina reached out to Starbucks and this is their response below:

“We recognize that a subset of partners feel differently, and we respect their right to organize and to engage in lawful union activities without fear of reprisal or retaliation. As a next step, we welcome the opportunity for partners at our Tiger Boulevard and College Ave. store to vote in a neutral, secret ballot election conducted by the NLRB — which allows all partners to make their own informed decision regarding union representation.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.