Wildfire smoke and heat lead to multiple First Alert Days

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert for Tuesday due to Air Quality Alerts in place from the Canadian wildfire smoke. Wildfire smoke moves out, heat and humidity rise becoming potentially dangerous by Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Hottest stretch of the summer so far

Humidity dips to start the week, then builds late week

Dry start with afternoon storms returning midweek

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, with an Air Quality Alert in place until midnight. Air quality particulates may exceed unhealthy standards, specifically for those within sensitive groups: the elderly, the young, and those with heart and lung issues. Canadian wildfire smoke creates another day of hazy skies for all. Expected another hot one too, and it only gets hotter as we continue through the week.

Highs will range in the low to mid 90s in the Upstate to the upper 80s to the low 90s in the mountains all week long. The humidity build gradually throughout the week. Tuesday still isn’t overly muggy but by Wednesday, the humidity climbs enough to give us more a heat index, near the upper 90s for feels like temps.

Thursday is the hottest and most humid day. As of right now, the forecast is for highs in the mid to even upper 90s in the Upstate and low 90s in the mountains. The humidity takes the heat index in the Upstate to around 105. Thursday is our best candidate as of right now for a heat advisory, but dew point forecast are notoriously tricky and can change quickly.

Regardless of whether we see heat advisories or not, this is still a prolonged period of very hot weather. Make sure you stay well hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat, try to stay in the AC between noon and 6 PM when temperatures are the hottest and if you are outside, wear light color, light-weight, loose fitting clothing. Be sure to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. And don’t forget about your pets, the elderly friends, family and neighbors and infants all of which are impacted more harshly by the heat.

As far as rain chances go, we are dry for Monday and Tuesday with a small chance for afternoon pop-up storms returning for Wednesday and on into the weekend.

