Woman arrested after stabbing ex-boyfriend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a woman was arrested after stabbing her ex-boyfriend Tuesday morning.

According to police, 27-year-old Kellie Dillon stabbed her ex-boyfriend on Lexington Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Officers said found the victim in Pack Square.

Dillon was found at the intersection of Patton Avenue and North Ann Street and the knife was also recovered, according to police.

Dillon is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

