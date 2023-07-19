1 dead following Tuesday evening crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a crash left one person dead Tuesday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on US 25 near Gap Creek Road in Greenville County.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling south on US 25 when they went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Troopers stated that the driver wasn’t injured following the crash, but the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, where they passed away. Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

