1 injured following shooting, carjacking near Greenville Co. gas station

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to the Hot Corner Mart along Buncombe Road at around 9:55 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to deputies, the suspect reportedly carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene, where they crashed following a chase involving deputies. Deputies added that, following the crash, the suspect took off on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Deputies stated that the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown. We will update this story as we learn more.

