988 lifeline bringing mental health resources to more people

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A star running back and state champion at Daniel High School, Javis Austin was a force on the football field.

“My story definitely starts with faith, family, and football,” he said.

Austin would go on to play for Clemson, but in his junior year, things started to change.

“I was dealing with some mental health issues due to a situation that I had at Clemson playing football,” said Austin.

In Nov. 1999, those mental health issues Austin was dealing with led to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head.

“It resulted in a suicide attempt,” he said. “Thank God that it was not successful.”

For years, Mental Health America of Greenville County has worked to connect people to resources through hotlines.

In July 2022, those efforts expanded with the launch of the national hotline number 988.

“I think 988 is doing a lot to reduce the stigma associated with getting help,” said Mental Health America of Greenville County Executive Director Jennifer Piver.

For Austin, there weren’t nearly as many resources available for him back then as there are today and he says if 988 was around nearly 25 years ago, things may have gone differently for him.

“Talking about it, getting it out is the way that we move past the stigma of suicide and talking about mental health and mental health issues,” said Austin.

The 988 line is staffed 24/7 by volunteers and staff members who take calls from people in their worst moments to family members looking to help a loved one and connect them to resources.

“988 is about suicide prevention and prevention can also happen way before that intense moment of crisis,” explained Piver.

A second 988 call center in South Carolina recently opened in the Lowcountry and the new state budget includes yearly funding for the hotline.

“There is this money coming in that can help sustain what we have been working towards,” said Jessica Barnes with the SC Department of Mental Health Office of Suicide Prevention.

In the year since the 988 lifeline launched, more than 38,000 calls from people with South Carolina area codes were made to the hotline.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.