Clemson’s new offensive coordinator fits in while standing out

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just four days after Garrett Riley led the TCU offense in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Dabo Swinney hired him to lead the Clemson offense, and it could be the best new hire in the nation.

He earned the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the country’s top assistant coach.

“Transitioning over here (to Clemson). All of it is a complete whirlwind,” Riley said.

Dabo hired Riley on Jan. 13th, but Riley said it took him a little while to feel at home leading the Tigers offense.

“Probably once we actually got into spring football. You know just once you actually get on the field, you’re practicing, you’re with your guys, you’re with your coaches, you’re figuring it out,” Riley said. “That’s probably when it settled in maybe was that point in time.”

For the next three years, Clemson will pay Riley $1.75 million per year. Combine that with his recent resume of making a national championship appearance and winning the coach of the year award and Riley could come into Clemson with an inflated ego. But one Clemson legend, who’s now on Riley’s offensive staff said that’s not Riley’s attitude at all.

“Authentic, down to earth. (Riley) Doesn’t come in with the ‘I know it all’ attitude,” Clemson Running Backs Coach and former All-American Running Back C.J. Spiller said. “He comes in with ‘this is what I know as a coach and how can we get this Clemson offense back to what we know it can be?’ He’s always asking for input. The guy that’s the leader of your offense, you love a person like that.”

Unlike Spiller and several other Dabo assistants, Riley didn’t play for Clemson nor did he rise up through the Tigers coaching ranks. But he’s leaning on the guys who did.

“You can tell it’s a tight group. Everybody has know everyone for forever,” Riley said. “I’m definitely a total outcaste in that way. They’ve been unbelievable. They’ve truly been unreal for our family for sure.”

Last season, Riley completely turned around the TCU offense in just one season as offensive coordinator by leading them from the 65th-ranked scoring offense to the ninth-ranked scoring offense at 38.8 points per game. That coincided with a 5-7 record in 2021 to a 13-2 record and a run to the national title game in his one season with the Horned Frogs.

When Riley won the 2022 Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach, he joined his brother Lincoln Riley, now the head coach at USC, as the only brother duo in the award’s history to each earn the honor.

Garrett Riley will coach his first game as Clemson offensive coordinator in the season opener at 8p.m. Monday Sept. 4th at Duke.

