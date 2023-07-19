CSX considering ways to improve train crossing at busy Greenville intersection
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for CSX said the railway company is in communication with the city of Greenville about potential changes that could help drivers at a busy crossing in the future.
Multiple people reached out to FOX Carolina about trains being stopped for extended periods of time at the railroad crossing at Pete Hollis Boulevard and Huff Line Lane.
The intersection, which is an area that has seen significant development and increased traffic in recent years, is near the West Washington Street rail yard. As part of safety regulations, trains passing through the rail yard travel at reduced speeds and often must stop.
CSX released the following statement on Wednesday:
Currently, drivers can avoid the crossing by using overpasses east and west of the intersection.