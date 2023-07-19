CSX considering ways to improve train crossing at busy Greenville intersection

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for CSX said the railway company is in communication with the city of Greenville about potential changes that could help drivers at a busy crossing in the future.

Multiple people reached out to FOX Carolina about trains being stopped for extended periods of time at the railroad crossing at Pete Hollis Boulevard and Huff Line Lane.

The intersection, which is an area that has seen significant development and increased traffic in recent years, is near the West Washington Street rail yard. As part of safety regulations, trains passing through the rail yard travel at reduced speeds and often must stop.

CSX released the following statement on Wednesday:

Currently, drivers can avoid the crossing by using overpasses east and west of the intersection.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate physician dies in reported drowning near Lake Hartwell dock
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Crash on I-85 South in Anderson County has right lane closed.
Hazmat team called to crash on I-85 South
Overturned vehicle on I-85 in Greenville County
Overturned vehicle causing major backup early Friday morning
Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Gas tanker fire shuts down both sides of I-26 in Polk County
Gas tanker fire shuts down both sides of I-26 in Polk County, crews say