CSX considering ways to improve train crossing at busy Greenville intersection

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for CSX said the railway company is in communication with the city of Greenville about potential changes that could help drivers at a busy crossing in the future.

Multiple people reached out to FOX Carolina about trains being stopped for extended periods of time at the railroad crossing at Pete Hollis Boulevard and Huff Line Lane.

The intersection, which is an area that has seen significant development and increased traffic in recent years, is near the West Washington Street rail yard. As part of safety regulations, trains passing through the rail yard travel at reduced speeds and often must stop.

CSX released the following statement on Wednesday:

“CSX strives to be a good neighbor to communities where we operate, and we work hard to minimize the impact of our operations. We understand that it can be frustrating when trains block road crossings and we take every effort to prevent that from happening, whenever possible. It is important to note that there are times when mechanical and operational issues could result in blocked crossings, as well as when trains stop for mandatory safety inspections, federally-regulated crew changes or when entering and exiting busy rail yards. CSX has a long history of working with our communities to mitigate operational impacts, including identifying crossings that are ideal candidates for safety improvements, grade separation, consolidation or closure. New development in the area has significantly increased vehicular usage of this grade crossing. CSX is actively partnering with local, state and federal agencies throughout our network to apply for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act that will modernize grade crossings or eliminate them altogether. CSX maintains an open line of communication with local officials and have had discussions with the city to explore a grade separation project in the future. Our goal is to, safely and efficiently, transport our customer’s freight and we appreciate the patience of motorists and pedestrians waiting for our trains to pass safely through the area as we serve local businesses and families throughout South Carolina.”

Currently, drivers can avoid the crossing by using overpasses east and west of the intersection.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.