Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Spartanburg Co.

Gary Taylor
Gary Taylor(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man last seen Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Gary Taylor who was last seen near Walmart on E. Wade Hampton BLVD.

Deputies said Taylor could be traveling in a blue 2018 Jeep Wrangler with the SC Tag TPX856.

He also suffers from early onset dementia, deputies said.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 864-809-7368.

