First Alert Weather Days for severe weather, extreme heat

The humidity builds back in Wednesday along with rounds of storms moving through the area. We are back into the pattern we saw a few weeks back with pulses of energy moving through the area bring waves of storms on and off through Friday when a cold front moves through bringing drier weather for the weekend. Nailing down the timing on these rounds of storms is the trickiest part of the forecast as we wait for them to develop upstream to our northwest and then travel down into our area. It does look like we could see a round of storms Wednesday between 9 AM and 1 PM and another round following quickly on it’s heels between 2 PM and 6 PM. Any storms we see Wednesday could have damaging winds and isolated large hail. Because of the early day storm potential, highs are in the 80s, but it’s rather humid.

Thursday’s forecast is rather uncertain. But as of right now, we are shift the focus of the First Alert Day from the heat to the severe weather potential. The timing of the storms is everything. If we get a round of storms in the morning, which most of the models are staying away from, it would bring down our high temperatures and keep things a little more stable. However, most of the models show the storms holding off until the afternoon. With this scenario, temperatures still heat up to the upper 80s to low 90s and then drop once the storms role in. But the heating of the day helps to enhance the instability which could lead to more organized severe weather Thursday afternoon. The main threat is damaging wind but large hail cannot be ruled out.

Friday now looks like the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s and heat indicies nearing 105 in the Upstate. Keep in mind, a round of morning storms would bust this temperature forecast so there is still plenty of uncertainty. A cold front does move through the area on Friday bringing another round of storms, although as of right now, severe potential is low.

Regardless of whether we see heat advisories or not, this is still a prolonged period of very hot weather. Make sure you stay well hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat, try to stay in the AC between noon and 6 PM when temperatures are the hottest and if you are outside, wear light color, light-weight, loose fitting clothing. Be sure to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. And don’t forget about your pets, the elderly friends, family and neighbors and infants all of which are impacted more harshly by the heat.

Behind the cold front this weekend, we trend drier, cooler and less humid. Highs drop into the 80s area wide and the humidity falls to more comfortable levels. We can’t completely rule out a pop-up storm but overall, the weekend looks drier and sunny.

