Greenville Co. restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

(source: Pixabay)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate restaurant is set to appear on a TV food show.

America’s Best Restaurants says Chicora Alley has offered a Caribbean vibe and a “funky, laid back atmosphere” for more than 20 years.

Chicora Alley has multiple locations in the Upstate.

America’s Best Restaurants says they will be visiting the restaurant’s downtown Greenville location on August 1st.

America’s Best Restaurants says popular dishes will be highlighted, as well as interviews with owner brothers Ben and Burt Dixon.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

