Greenville County approve 2025 budget, some leaders continue pushback

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council approved its budget, which means for both 2024 and 2025 your property taxes will be higher. This comes after the county narrowly avoided a government shutdown weeks ago. But even before and after Tuesday’s vote, some council leaders continued to push back.

It started with councilman Rick Bradley asking council to delay voting on the 2025 budget to get a better idea of finances—that attempt failed. Next, councilman Stan Tzouvelekas urged council not to vote in favor of the budget. He argued that some programs could still be cut.

Also on the agenda was councilman Steve Shaw’s new ordinance that would give you the option to ‘opt-out’ of paying the percent of taxes that support certain programs—like affordable housing. Shaw again suggested that a tax increase isn’t necessary if some programs were to be cut.

“Government housing, city buses, charitable conservation easements you combine that with a very expensive building and what else can you do but ask the taxpayer for a bailout? That’s my opinion of what’s happening here,” said Shaw.

The county attorney said the ordinance is unconstitutional. Other council leaders said the same programs Shaw suggested cutting are the most vital.

“Some of the pushback whether it be on transportation, conservation, affordable housing all those are tools to help us manage growth,” said Councilwoman Liz Semen.

“Article 10 of the constitution says you have to have uniformity when it comes to taxes. This is crass political grandstanding,” said Chairman Dan Tripp.

They did not vote on Shaw’s ordinance tonight because it has to go back through the finance committee. Shaw told us he’s not ending his push and will continue working with the county attorney on the ordinance’s legality.

