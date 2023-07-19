Haywood County woman wins over $100K in lottery

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Haywood County woman got lucky after winning big on a lottery ticket.

Donna Henderson purchased her $2 Cashmatch ticket from Smokey Mountain Truck & Auto Center on Champion Drive in Canton.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $839,335. However, since she purchased a $2 ticket, she received 20% of the progressive jackpot.

Henderson won $167,867, but took home $119,606 after state and federal withholdings.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Wednesday, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $211,000 and counting.

