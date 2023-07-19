Haywood County woman wins over $100K in lottery

Fast Play progressive
Fast Play progressive(NC Education Lottery)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Haywood County woman got lucky after winning big on a lottery ticket.

Donna Henderson purchased her $2 Cashmatch ticket from Smokey Mountain Truck & Auto Center on Champion Drive in Canton.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $839,335. However, since she purchased a $2 ticket, she received 20% of the progressive jackpot.

Henderson won $167,867, but took home $119,606 after state and federal withholdings.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Wednesday, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $211,000 and counting.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate doctor dies after electrical shock, drowning at Lake Hartwell
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Carjacking and shooting
Deputies investigating shooting and carjacking
Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate doctor dies after electrical shock, drowning at Lake Hartwell
Importance of bee keeping
Free crocs for nurses