Investigation continues after warrants from 2019 Oconee Co. death recalled

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the warrants from a 2019 death investigation were recently recalled by the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Last year, Kevin Maler was charged with the 2019 death of Kevin Craig. At the time, deputies alleged that Maler injected or gave Craig an unknown substance that killed him and checked on him multiple times to ensure he was dead.

On July 19, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office said the Solicitor’s Office recalled the warrants against Maler because the prosecutor said they didn’t believe the case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. However, they added that they plan to continue investigating and eventually re-file charges.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Wednesday explaining the situation.

Maler was also named a person of interest in the 2019 disappearance of Faith Roach and was an acquaintance of Joshua Ivester, who went missing in February 2021.

“In September of last year, two arrest warrants were obtained against Kevin Wayne Maler in relation to an investigation into the 2019 death of Kevin Kyle Craig. The arrest warrants were obtained by our Investigators in the Missing Persons unit after presenting probable cause to a County Magistrate. The warrants were obtained based on evidence gathered during our investigation which led our Investigators to believe that probable cause existed to charge Mr. Maler with Mr. Craig’s death. The warrants were never served since Maler was serving a sentence at the SC Department of Corrections. However, after consultations with the 10th Circuit Solicitors Office, the warrants were recalled as a determination was made by the prosecutor that they did not believe the case could be proven at this point beyond any reasonable doubt which is the burden of proof required for conviction. Our Investigators are continuing to investigate to bring closure and justice to this victim and his family. Once additional evidence is obtained to meet the burden of proof beyond any reasonable doubt, the Sheriff’s Office will move forward to re-file charges in this investigation. It is our belief that Mr. Craig was murdered. We realize this is a circumstantial case from an evidentiary standpoint. The continued investigation is ongoing at this time.”

Faith Roach has been missing since 2019. (Provided by family)

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

