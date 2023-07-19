Livestrong fitness program comes to Greenville YMCA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The YMCA in Greenville has partnered with the LIVESTRONG Foundation to help those who are living with, going through, or have recovered from cancer treatment.

The small class group is designed for all fitness levels and allows participants to receive exercise training from certified LIVESTRONG coaches. These coaches are trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise, and supportive cancer care.

The LIVETRONG Foundation says that studies show that participants in the exercise programs can see improved fitness and quality of life, as well as decrease in cancer-related fatigue.

Myron Alderman is a recent LIVESTRONG fitness program graduate and he says the class allows him to support others going through cancer like he once did.

“I have had multiple cancers. I have had lymphoma, melanoma, prostate cancer, and all skin cancers. At one point I lost 53 pounds and all my strength. I wanted to get stronger, have more stamina, and this class was the way to do it.”

Alderman served Greenville as a police officer for 28 years and fitness has always been apart of his life.

“This is important for me. It’s a legacy for your family to be able to set an example for others” Alderman added. He went on to say that it’s important for him to stay in shape.

Danielle Welch, a LIVESTRONG coach was diagnosed with skin cancer at just 26 years old and she lost her parents to cancer. When Danielle was diagnosed she was afraid after watching her father fight the disease. Now, as a coach she gets to see the survivors side of the disease and she get to bring joy to people who are going through some of their darkest times.

“The biggest thing about the program is it’s a community-based program and it allows you to be with others who have been through a similar situation and rise up together. Not to be alone,” says Danielle.

The 12-week program includes two 75 to 90 minute sessions per week. Participants get cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance and flexibility exercise. Your progress will be tracked before and after so participants can see the progress they have made in their training. LIVESTRONG fitness does require medical clearance from a doctor and is open to adults 18 years and older at no cost. It is available to both members and non-members of the YMCA Greenville.

Once you complete the program you will graduate and receive the coveted yellow LIVESTRONG shirt.

To sign up and learn more about the classes, click here.

