Man shot while trying to escape fight in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the legs multiple times on Tuesday.

Police said the 32-year-old victim was found injured on State Street. The first officer on scene applied a tourniquet to the victim’s thigh, where he suffered the most severe injuries.

Investigators said the incident started as an altercation and the victim was shot while trying to escape. They were able to recover evidence from the scene.

The suspect left in a white Nissan.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this shooting is asked to contact Asheville Police Department.

