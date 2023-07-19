New penny tax for Spartanburg County passes second reading

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Spartanburg County Council unanimously approved a second reading of a plan to have a new penny tax on the election ballot in November.

The county already has a one-percent sales tax that was passed in 2017, but it will expire in the spring. The proposed tax would replace the one already in effect, so sales tax would not increase in Spartanburg County.

If voters approve the new penny tax, it will go to fund road and infrastructure projects.

The community will have the chance to comment on the penny tax ordinance during a third reading on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.

