Oconee Co. woman returns to Upstate to face multiple charges

Shonetta Goings
Shonetta Goings(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was brought back to Oconee County Tuesday night.

Deputies say 31-year-old Shonetta Goings was arrested by Virginia State Police on June 12, 2023.

Officials say Goings was booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center just before 11:30 p.m.

Deputies say Goings was charged by the Sheriff’s Office in two separate investigations.

In one incident that occurred on July 6th of this year, Goings was charged one count each of first degree burglary and domestic violence, according to deputies.

Goings is charged with entering a home on Poplar Springs Road without consent and assaulting a woman that she previously had a relationship with and child with, deputies say

Deputies say Goings used a sharp-pointed object, which caused multiple puncture wounds to victim’s head and face.

In a second incident - which occurred on June 12th of this year - Goings was charged with one count each of second degree burglary, assault and battery, and malicious injury to property, according to deputies.

Officials say Goings broke into the same Poplar Springs Road home and assaulted a different victim, causing damage to a door.

Goings was arrested by Virginia State Police on July 6 and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, according to deputies.

At this time, Goings remains in jail in Oconee County on a combined $48,372.50 surety bond.

