Officials working to restore 911 phone lines in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties

911 outage
911 outage(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Officials announced that 911 phone lines are currently down in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.

Officials said the crews are currently working to restore the phone lines and determine what caused the issue.

According to officials, anyone who needs assistance is asked to call the following non-emergency lines. They also asked people to be patient as they try to answer calls as quickly as possible.

  • Spartanburg County: 864-596-2222
  • Cherokee County: 864-487-2747

Officials also stated that the 911 text line and *HP for Highway Patrol still work.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

