Officials working to restore 911 phone lines in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Officials announced that 911 phone lines are currently down in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.

Officials said the crews are currently working to restore the phone lines and determine what caused the issue.

According to officials, anyone who needs assistance is asked to call the following non-emergency lines. They also asked people to be patient as they try to answer calls as quickly as possible.

Spartanburg County: 864-596-2222

Cherokee County: 864-487-2747

Officials also stated that the 911 text line and *HP for Highway Patrol still work.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

