Person reportedly barricaded in condemned home taken into custody

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said a person was taken into custody Tuesday evening following an incident on Ivy Drive in Greenville County.

Officials said deputies responded to Ivy Drive in Greenville County at around 1:59 p.m. for a condemned house.

According to officials, there wasn’t supposed to be anyone inside the house. However, when deputies arrived, they found someone inside.

Officials stated that the person refused to come out of the house, and the SWAT team eventually responded to help. They added that the person was eventually taken into custody.

Officials didn’t give any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

