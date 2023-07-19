Police searching for vehicle connected to shooting after man found dead

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Forest City Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two separate shootings that happened a day apart after one man was found dead.

According to police, officers were called to a house on Harmon Street in reference to gunfire on Thursday, July 13, at 4:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers discovered two victims suffering from several gunshot wounds. One victim, Brandon Gerard Holland, was found in the front yard and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Officers said they later learned that the suspected shooter was most likely a black man dressed in dark clothing. He arrived at the scene on foot and fled the scene on food towards Hill Street in a grey four door Ford Fusion.

Police said this shooting is related to another shooting that happened the day before on Wednesday, July 12, on Chase High Road.

According to police, Rutherford County deputies were called to the scene in reference to gunshots and found a house had been hit several times, but none of the occupants in the home were injured.

If anyone has information about these shootings or the suspect, call police at 828-245-5555.

