Storm damage in the Greenville Co., Western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced parts of Greenville County and Western North Carolina are experiencing storm damage Wednesday morning.

Officials said trees are down on powerlines and utility equipment in Travelers Rest on Belvue School Road and in Greer on Lake Robinson.

There are also several trees down on power lines and utility equipment in Henderson Co. in the Horse Shoe area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.