Storm damage in the Greenville Co., Western NC

Storm
Storm(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced parts of Greenville County and Western North Carolina are experiencing storm damage Wednesday morning.

Officials said trees are down on powerlines and utility equipment in Travelers Rest on Belvue School Road and in Greer on Lake Robinson.

There are also several trees down on power lines and utility equipment in Henderson Co. in the Horse Shoe area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor drowning Lake Hartwell
Upstate physician dies in reported drowning near Lake Hartwell dock
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Carjacking and shooting
Deputies investigating shooting and carjacking
Greenville County approves budget for 2025
Carjacking and shooting
1 injured following shooting, carjacking near Greenville Co. gas station
27-year-old Kellie Dillon
Woman arrested after stabbing ex-boyfriend