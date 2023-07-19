Suspects accused of stealing EBT funds from assisted living home residents

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two people were recently charged for allegedly stealing from residents at an assisted living facility in Spartanburg County

Officials said an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit showed that on December 26, 2022, while employed at the Charles Lea Center, one of the suspects, Amber Champion, used a resident’s EBT card at an Ingles Grocery store in Spartanburg to buy items for her personal use. According to officials, Amber Champion later gave another resident’s EBT car to her cousin, Breanna Champion, who used it at a Walmart in Boiling Springs.

Officials stated that Amber Champion was allegedly entrusted with the funds and assets of the residents, and the Charles Lea Center reported the incident to law enforcement.

Following an investigation Amber Champion was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and Breanna Champion was charged with obtaining signature or property under false pretenses.

