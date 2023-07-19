Upstate lifestyle brand selected as finalist in NYC fashion film festival

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lifestyle brand has been selected as a finalist in the New York City International Fashion Film Festival.

Launched in 2015 Elysian is an international luxury lifestyle created to inspire and reflect the interests of women over 40. The brand held its inaugural CatWalk FurBaby in February with an all-star team of ten fashion designers, ten models and ten animal rescues.

The event partnered with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to distribute grant money to the participating rescues. The national foundation, with nearly 6,000 shelter and rescue partners, is committed to ending pet homelessness and finding a loving home for every pet, impacting 665,000 pets since its inception in 2011.

The NYC International Fashion Film Festival is scheduled to be held Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7. The winners will be announced on Thursday.

“There is a beautiful irony in an ‘underdog’, headquartered in a small town in South Carolina, galvanizing trailblazing women from around the world... in fashion, philanthropy, business, and the environment… to kick off New York Fashion Week in an unforgettable show benefiting animal welfare,” said ELYSIAN Publisher Karen Floyd, who served as the film’s executive producer in a release.

“In a city used to heavy hitters like Vogue and MTV, it is an incredible privilege to be considered for such an amazing award. I’m so proud of our team, who spent countless hours of hard work putting the event and production of the documentary into the limelight. For me personally, it validates ELYSIAN’s ethos in connecting with more and more women across the globe… Women inspiring women.”

CatWalk FurBaby will return to New York Fashion Week in fall 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.