Woman accused of posting videos showing nude assisted living residents

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail(Negative Space / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly filming and sharing multiple obscene videos of residents at a Ware Shoals assisted living facility.

Officers said they began investigating after someone reported seeing the videos on Snapchat. After looking into the incident, officers stated that they determined that the suspect, Brazil Oliver, was an employee of Ware Shoals Manor, the assisted living facility where some of the videos were reportedly taken.

According to officers, the videos showed at least one resident either topless or wearing undergarments, with captions making fun of them using laughing face emojis. Officers added that some of the people shown in the videos were residents at Ware Shoals Manor. However, another victim was reportedly Oliver’s family member, and it is unclear if she was a resident at the facility.

Officers stated that Oliver was taken into custody on July 17, 2021, and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Meadors III
Upstate doctor drowns after electrical shock at Lake Hartwell
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Carjacking and shooting
Deputies investigating shooting and carjacking
Jones was convicted for the August 2014 murders of his children Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6,...
South Carolina Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted of murdering his 5 children
New class at Greenville YMCA brings cancer patients and survivors together
New class at Greenville YMCA brings cancer patients and survivors together