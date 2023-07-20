75-year-old dies months after crash in Anderson County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that a 75-year-old woman recently passed away months after a crash in Anderson County.

Officials said the crash happened along Michelin Boulevard on April 25, 2023, at around 10:45 a.m.

According to officials, it appears that the victim was traveling along Michelin Boulevard when they went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Officials stated that the victim was taken to the hospital following the crash but passed away on July 20 at 10:01 a.m. The Coroner’s Office identified her as 75-year-old Jean Simpson from Anderson.

Officials didn’t give any other details about the crash. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Surgeon General: Loneliness is an Epidemic
Autism crisis intervention training in Spartanburg County
Preparing first time students going to school for first time
Weather @ 6pm