75-year-old dies months after crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that a 75-year-old woman recently passed away months after a crash in Anderson County.

Officials said the crash happened along Michelin Boulevard on April 25, 2023, at around 10:45 a.m.

According to officials, it appears that the victim was traveling along Michelin Boulevard when they went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Officials stated that the victim was taken to the hospital following the crash but passed away on July 20 at 10:01 a.m. The Coroner’s Office identified her as 75-year-old Jean Simpson from Anderson.

Officials didn’t give any other details about the crash. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.