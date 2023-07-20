Abbeville man pleads guilty to home invasion, rape

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man who was arrested for entering an Upstate woman’s home and sexually assaulting her pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

In March 2022, a woman woke up to find 59-year-old Andre Bridges sitting on the couch in her living room. Bridges, who was armed with a knife, chased her and threw her to the floor.

He began sexually assaulting the victim but she fought him off and he ran away.

Bridges told investigators he entered the home looking for money and drugs but denied the assault. However, a rape kit and other evidence collected by law enforcement corroborated the woman’s story.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

“Anytime we are able to secure a conviction and long prison sentence handed to a dangerous predator, without a victim having to relive one of the worst moments of her life on a witness stand, it is a good day in the courtroom,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “It is my prayer that this survivor of sexual assault can continue healing from this horrific event while knowing that her attacker will be behind bars for many years to come.”

