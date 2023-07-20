Belton Police Chief to resign

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate police chief says he’s resigning from his position.

Chief J. Ross Richey posted the update to social media Wednesday evening.

Richey says “It has been an honor to serve this community for the past four years. I begin serving as Police Chief in July 2021 with several goals in mind. I wanted to change the perception and reputation of the Belton Police Department for the better. I’m satisfied the department is better today than when I took office. I could not have done it without the hard work , commitment and dedication of the officers who entrusted me to serve this community.”

Richey says he will be forever indebted to Mayor Dorn and Belton City Council for the opportunity to serve in his role.

It’s unclear at this time why or when Richey will leave the role.

