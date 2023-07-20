Belton Police Chief to resign

Chief J. Ross Richey
Chief J. Ross Richey(Belton Police Department)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate police chief says he’s resigning from his position.

Chief J. Ross Richey posted the update to social media Wednesday evening.

Richey says “It has been an honor to serve this community for the past four years. I begin serving as Police Chief in July 2021 with several goals in mind. I wanted to change the perception and reputation of the Belton Police Department for the better. I’m satisfied the department is better today than when I took office. I could not have done it without the hard work , commitment and dedication of the officers who entrusted me to serve this community.”

Richey says he will be forever indebted to Mayor Dorn and Belton City Council for the opportunity to serve in his role.

It’s unclear at this time why or when Richey will leave the role.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Meadors III
Upstate doctor drowns after electrical shock at Lake Hartwell
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week

Latest News

Furman political professor discusses the latest on the 2024 presidential race
Woman accused of posting videos showing nude assisted living residents
Warrants from Oconee Co. 2019 death investigation recalled
Neighbors talk about NY serial killer suspect's connection to SC