Children with learning differences master riding a bike in one week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students with learning differences are getting the opportunity to ride a bike all on their own. It’s thanks to a program called iCan Bike. It’s put on by the Greenville Eastside YMCA and the non-profit iCan Shine. The camp starts up next week.

Santiago Martinez participated in the program last year. His mom, Elizabeth Martinez says before he could never ride a bike without training wheels.

“Is it’s crazy you think that is something that’s going to take months and somehow they make it work and that week,” Martinez said.

Santiago has a condition known as polymicrogyria, which is abnormal development of the brain at birth. It affects his oral muscles and fine motor skills.

And he isn’t the only one making big strides forward. Eugene Schmitt also learned how to ride a bike last year. He has challenges with coordination and balance.

“It was tough because I didn’t know and I didn’t understand how you had to get pedaling really fast to get balance,” Eugene said.

His grandfather says the family tried to help him in the past, but he never was able to catch on.

“It just didn’t click before, but that week it did,” Eugene’s grandfather, Gary Goudelock said.

Volunteers help the students learn using a special training belt that sits at the bottom of the bike. Eventually the belt is removed, and they ride with two wheels.

“It is basically training wheels, but more unique than that and it’s just a great system,” YMCA Eastside Development Director, William Coates said. “It’s a great way for kids to feel confident and learn how to ride a bicycle.”

Martinez says what her son learned in the camp goes beyond biking.

“I mean because the fact that he’s able to learn this skill on his own, it opens up for him to be more independent and develop more confidence to do new things that he wouldn’t do before,” Martinez said.

Eugene says riding a bike was important to him because of his mother, who passed away last year. It was her dream to see him ride on two wheels.

“It was bittersweet when I left the camp and I rode a bike,” Eugene said. “I knew she was looking over at me. I knew she was seeing me ride this bike and she was jumping up and down for joy in heaven.”

The iCan Bike event runs July 24-28th at Taylors First Baptist Church. Registration is full, but the organizers are looking for more volunteers. For more information click here.

