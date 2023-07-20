Clemson baseball not satisfied with last season’s success

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson baseball winning the ACC championship is only an ‘OK year’ according to head coach Erik Bakic, and he’s got bigger plans in his second year leading the program.

“I guess you could say it was a good year because we have a championship to celebrate and a reason to bring the guys back when they get their rings at an upcoming football game,” Bakich said Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

After winning the ACC championship on May 28th, The Tigers hosted three games in the NCAA Regional with a chance to make it to the College World Series in Omaha, NE. They beat Lipscomb 12-5 in the opener but then lost a 1-run heartbreaker to Tennessee in a 14-inning marathon and another 1-run game to Charlotte the next day.

That ending is still very fresh in the head coach’s mind a month and a half later.

“That Saturday game against Tennessee will always be, from a coaching perspective, one of those wounds that never heals,” Bakic said. “I think I’ve ‘Monday morning quarterbacked’ that game ever since.”

Bakic said despite winning the program’s 16th ACC title, those last two losses ended their season before the end goal.

“We finished the year not in Omaha, and Omaha is the standard, and the goal is to ultimately win our program’s first national championship,” he said. “If you don’t win a national championship, but you do finish in the College World Series, then you can consider it a great year.”

Based on how they were rolling before the season ended, Bakic thought this would be the Clemson team to make it to Omaha for the first time in 13 years. The Tigers finished on fire by winning 18 of their last 20 ACC regular-season games following a slow 2-8 start to the conference schedule.

The team went 15-0 in May, which was the program’s first undefeated month (excluding February) since May 1976. They won 17 games in a row during that stretch.

“With the momentum we had at the end of the year, I think everyone inside this room was kind of riding that wave, and it felt like this was going to be the team to do it and get back to Omaha for the first time since 2010, but ultimately we didn’t,” Bakic said. “It was great to flip the season around the way we did. To know where we were and how we turned it around and made it into the positive and that will be the storyline.”

With fall baseball around the corner, this year’s storyline has yet to be written. Bakic is reaching for much more than the team’s 17th conference title.

“The look forward is to take the next step and take this program to a level it’s never been before, do something it’s never done before,” he said. “One of those things is to play for a national championship. The other is to win a national championship. That’s the end of the road. That’s the destination.”

Bakic said they have seven new players committed to joining the team for this upcoming season, and they should have 20 new players by the time the season starts, which will be half of their total roster. They’ve recruited so heavily, Bakic said, in part knowing they were going to lose their entire infield.

But one legendary Tiger, Caden Grice, won’t be joining them on that road. The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Grice with the 64th overall pick in this year’s MLB draft. As a junior this past season, Grice became Clemon’s first winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year-Award for his performance on the mound and at the plate. He had an 8-1 record as a pitcher with a 3.35 ERA in 14 starts, and he hit .307 with 18 home runs, a team-high 68 RBIs, and a school-record three grand slams.

“The future is very bright for him. He’s going to have a long, successful career as a major leaguer. We’re all excited for him to start that next chapter,” Bakic said. “I’ve been more than impressed with him, his family, how he’s been raised, the type of kid that he is, and how he continues to shift the target off of him and brighten the day of other people.”

Bakic said he’s stayed in touch with Grice since the end of the season, he’s been around the team facility, and even worked the Clemson youth baseball camp, continuing to brighten days.

“Caden’s one of those guys who is a generational type of talent to do what he did on both sides of the ball here. But he’s an even better dude,” Bakic said. “I saw that constantly with him of how he would invest his time with the younger kids and always signing autographs and always with a smile on his face. He never looked at it as a ‘have to’ it was a ‘get to.’”

Bakic told a specific story of a recent time Grice made that personal effort outside of the Clemson campus.

“I got a random email from someone who was out in Greenville, and Caden was out at a restaurant in Greenville and took the time to meet this guy’s family and take pictures with his daughter,” his former coach said. “He was all smiles and went out of his way.”

The head coach is still excited about who will be returning for the Tigers next season, including Will Taylor and Cam Cannarella.

Bakic said he was surprised that Taylor will not be playing football and baseball at Clemson and will only be focused on football, which he said should help his performance.

He also said he appreciated the loyalty of ACC Freshman-of-the-Year Cannarella, who had a lot of third parties ‘tampering’ to try and get him to leave Clemson and join their college teams.

The Tigers had two other players selected in the MLB draft.

Cooper Ingle, a Third-Team All-ACC selection, was picked in the fourth round (125th overall) by the Cleveland Guardians, and pitcher Ryan Ammons was chosen in the 10th round (298th overall) by the Boston Red Sox.

