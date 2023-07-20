Clemson football dismisses linebacker

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football confirmed on Thursday that linebacker T.J. Dudley has been dismissed.

Dudley’s dismissal is due to a “violation of team rules” according to the university’s athletics department. No additional details were provided.

While redshirting in 2022, Dudley appeared in four games and made two tackles.

Before joining the Tigers, he was a three-time all-state selection at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Alabama.

