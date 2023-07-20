Clemson football dismisses linebacker

Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame...
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football confirmed on Thursday that linebacker T.J. Dudley has been dismissed.

Dudley’s dismissal is due to a “violation of team rules” according to the university’s athletics department. No additional details were provided.

While redshirting in 2022, Dudley appeared in four games and made two tackles.

Before joining the Tigers, he was a three-time all-state selection at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
Beamer says Rattler’s success lies with confidence
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley speaks during a media day ahead of the national...
Clemson’s new offensive coordinator fits in while standing out
Braves become publicly traded company
Braves interview with Clemson professor
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney describes safari experience