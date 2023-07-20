Crews responding to house fire in Anderson County

Fire in Anderson County
Fire in Anderson County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County fire dispatch said crews are responding to a house fire in Anderson County on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said crews responded to the house fire along Sydney Lane at around 1:00 p.m. They added that the Wren Fire Department is among the departments responding to the fire.

According to officials, details about the fire are limited since crews are still at the scene. We will update this story as officials give new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Clemson baseball looks ahead following successful season
Tyler Cooper
Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old in McDowell County
What's for Dinner with The Cook's Station
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC police review possible connection between accused NY serial killer, missing woman