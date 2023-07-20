Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old in McDowell County

Tyler Cooper
Tyler Cooper(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for 18-year-old Tyler Cooper, a missing person from the Marion area.

Deputies said Cooper was last seen near Old Greenlee Road on June 16, 2023.

Deputies described Cooper as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 215 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to deputies, Cooper may be in the Asheville area. Anyone with information regarding Cooper is asked to contact Detective Burlin Ballew with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the non-emergency line at 828-652-4000, or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.

