Deputies searching for missing teenager in Laurens County
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jaden Lewis, a runaway teenager from Laurens County.
Deputies said Lewis was last seen near Bow Knot Lane in Gray Court early Wednesday morning. They added that he was possibly wearing a long sleeve shirt, shorts and a hat.
Deputies described Lewis as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Lewis is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.
