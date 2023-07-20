Deputies searching for missing teenager in Laurens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jaden Lewis, a runaway teenager from Laurens County.

Deputies said Lewis was last seen near Bow Knot Lane in Gray Court early Wednesday morning. They added that he was possibly wearing a long sleeve shirt, shorts and a hat.

Deputies described Lewis as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Lewis is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

