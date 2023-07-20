Deputies searching for suspect from armed robbery at Anderson Co. Subway

Suspect wanted in Anderson Co.
Suspect wanted in Anderson Co.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect from a recently armed robbery at a Subway in Anderson County.

Deputies said the robbery happened on July 18 at a Subway along Highway 153 in Piedmont.

According to deputies, the suspect may have left the scene in an older white Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-09473 or www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Meadors III
Upstate doctor drowns after electrical shock at Lake Hartwell
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week

Latest News

Laurens County Sheriff's Office 'Polar Patrol'
Chief J. Ross Richey
Belton Police Chief to resign
Belton Police Chief to resign
Furman political professor discusses the latest on the 2024 presidential race