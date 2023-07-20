Deputies searching for suspect from armed robbery at Anderson Co. Subway

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect from a recently armed robbery at a Subway in Anderson County.

Deputies said the robbery happened on July 18 at a Subway along Highway 153 in Piedmont.

According to deputies, the suspect may have left the scene in an older white Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-09473 or www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.